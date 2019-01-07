Sphre AIR Trading Up 68.4% Over Last 7 Days (XID)

Sphre AIR (CURRENCY:XID) traded 37.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Sphre AIR token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0382 or 0.00000950 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Liqui. Over the last week, Sphre AIR has traded 68.4% higher against the US dollar. Sphre AIR has a market cap of $0.00 and $194.00 worth of Sphre AIR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $490.29 or 0.12181703 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000011 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00027098 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Theta Token (THETA) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Sphre AIR Token Profile

XID is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2017. Sphre AIR ‘s total supply is 30,820,620 tokens. Sphre AIR ‘s official website is sphereidentity.com . Sphre AIR ‘s official Twitter account is @sphreco . The Reddit community for Sphre AIR is /r/SphreCo

Buying and Selling Sphre AIR

Sphre AIR can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Liqui. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphre AIR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sphre AIR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sphre AIR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

