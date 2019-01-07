Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SPPI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/5/2019 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/27/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/20/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/20/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/18/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/1/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/1/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/16/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. According to Zacks, “Spectrum Pharma is progressing well with its lead pipeline candidate, Rolontis, and a regulatory application is expected to be filed in 2018. A potential approval will boost the prospects of the company. However, Spectrum has faced regulatory setbacks in the past including rejection of regulatory application for Qapzola seeking approval for bladder cancer in the United States. Additional regulatory/development setbacks could affect the stock. However, out-licensing agreements for a number of products will allow Spectrum to focus on the development of its pipeline candidates. Spectrum’s shares have outperformed the industry so far this year. However, Spectrum's low product sales amid strong competition is a concern. Loss estimates have remained stable ahead of the company’s Q3 earnings release. The company has a mixed record of earnings surprises in recent quarters.”

11/12/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $35.00 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.19. The stock had a trading volume of 112,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,787. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 2.56. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $25.29.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.10. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 91.56% and a negative return on equity of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $25.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anthony E. Maida III sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $94,757.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,238 shares in the company, valued at $525,910.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Gilles Gagnon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $153,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $339,408 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPPI. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $179,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $199,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection for patients with B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

