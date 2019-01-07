Southern (SO) Receives Hold Rating from SunTrust Banks

Southern (NYSE:SO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks in a note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have a $47.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target indicates a potential upside of 5.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SO. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Southern from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Southern from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Southern from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.07.

NYSE:SO traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.61. 5,397,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,560,050. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Southern has a twelve month low of $42.38 and a twelve month high of $49.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.07.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Southern had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southern will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $705,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,141.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Lantrip sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $428,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SO. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 264.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,812,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,821,000 after buying an additional 3,493,601 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 28.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,617,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,726,000 after buying an additional 1,896,970 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Southern in the third quarter valued at $63,220,000. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Southern by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 77,467,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,377,586,000 after buying an additional 1,324,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Southern by 35.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,929,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,284,000 after buying an additional 1,278,656 shares during the last quarter. 56.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations.

