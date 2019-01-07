Southern National Banc. of Virginia (SONA) & Southern Michigan Bancorp (SOMC) Head-To-Head Review

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) and Southern Michigan Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SOMC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.8% of Southern National Banc. of Virginia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Southern Michigan Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Southern National Banc. of Virginia shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Southern National Banc. of Virginia and Southern Michigan Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern National Banc. of Virginia $89.00 million 3.81 $2.42 million $0.88 16.03 Southern Michigan Bancorp $31.76 million 2.78 $5.42 million N/A N/A

Southern Michigan Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Southern National Banc. of Virginia.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Southern National Banc. of Virginia and Southern Michigan Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern National Banc. of Virginia 0 0 0 0 N/A Southern Michigan Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southern Michigan Bancorp has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Southern National Banc. of Virginia and Southern Michigan Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern National Banc. of Virginia 19.65% 9.74% 1.21% Southern Michigan Bancorp 20.00% 11.37% 1.11%

Dividends

Southern National Banc. of Virginia pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Southern Michigan Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Southern National Banc. of Virginia pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Southern National Banc. of Virginia beats Southern Michigan Bancorp on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southern National Banc. of Virginia

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial mortgage and non-mortgage loans, including commercial real estate loans, construction to permanent loans, development and builder loans, accounts receivable financing, lines of credit, equipment and vehicle loans, leasing, and commercial overdraft protection; construction loans for commercial, multifamily, and other non-residential properties; commercial business loans, such as lines of credit, revolving credit facilities, demand loans, term loans, equipment loans, small business administration loans, stand-by letters of credit, and unsecured loans; residential mortgage lending; and secured and unsecured consumer loans. It also offers cash management services comprising investment/sweep, zero balance, and controlled disbursement accounts; and wire transfer, employer/payroll processing, night depository, lockbox, depository transfer, merchant, ACH origination, check 21 processing, asset based lending, and mobile banking application services. In addition, the company provides other consumer/retail products and services that include debit and credit cards, ATM services, travelers' checks, notary services, and online banking services. At December 31, 2017, it had 38 full-service retail branches in Virginia; and 7 full-service retail branches in Maryland. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

About Southern Michigan Bancorp

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southern Michigan Bank & Trust that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, institutions, and governmental agencies primarily in the southern Michigan communities. Its deposit products include interest and non-interest checking, passbook savings, and various types of money market accounts; time, savings, and demand deposits; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides home mortgages, equity loans, and personal loans; business loans, such as lines of credit, term loans, commercial real estate loans, agriculture loans, letters of credit, small business administration loans, and capital access loans; industrial, construction, and inventory loans; and consumer lending products comprising direct and indirect loans to purchasers of residential real property and consumer goods. In addition, it offers trust and investment services that include investment management, trustee, individual retirement account rollovers and retirement plan, institutional and personal custody, estate settlement, wealth management, estate and wealth transfer planning assistance, charitable gift planning assistance, and cash management custody services; and safe deposit box and automated teller machine services. Further, the company provides online and mobile banking, bill pay, e-statements, health savings account, business succession planning, life insurance, and remote deposit capture services, as well as payroll, prepaid, gift, and credit cards. It operates through a network of 14 banking offices located in Battle Creek, Camden, Centreville, Coldwater, Constantine, Hillsdale, Marshall, Mendon, Portage, Tekonsha, Three Rivers, and Union City, Michigan, as well as a loan production office located in Angola, Indiana. The company was founded in 1871 and is based in Coldwater, Michigan.

