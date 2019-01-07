Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (SONA) Insider Purchases $44,655.00 in Stock

Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) insider Marie Taylor Leibson bought 6,500 shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $44,655.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,740. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONA opened at $14.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.63. Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc has a one year low of $12.87 and a one year high of $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $25.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.90 million. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 9.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SONA. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 9.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 14.0% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 47,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 55.2% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 21.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,080,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,499,000 after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southern National Banc. of Virginia

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

