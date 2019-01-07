Sonic Automotive (SAH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Sonic Automotive’s rise in Selling, General and Administrative expenses is a major headwind. Further, the company purchases some of the new vehicles and parts from foreign manufacturers, which makes it vulnerable to foreign currency fluctuations. Also, over the past three months, shares of Sonic Automotive have underperformed the industry it belongs to. However, the company focus to expand its network of stores and grow its used-vehicle business to boost sales. It actively pursues capital deployment strategies to boost shareholder value.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Sonic Automotive from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. TheStreet downgraded Sonic Automotive from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $19.40.

NYSE SAH opened at $14.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.03. Sonic Automotive has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $23.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.28 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.50.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAH. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $317,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $370,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $432,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $702,000. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and Pre-Owned Stores. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

