Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Suzuki Motor (SZKMF) Share Price

News stories about Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) have been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Suzuki Motor earned a news sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Suzuki Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th.

Shares of Suzuki Motor stock opened at $48.72 on Monday. Suzuki Motor has a 12 month low of $46.68 and a 12 month high of $68.28.

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and markets automobiles, motorcycles, and marine and power products in Japan, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers all-terrain vehicles, mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, engines for snowmobiles, electro senior vehicles, and houses, as well as motorized wheelchairs, industrial equipment, etc.

