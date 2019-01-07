Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) Share Price

Media coverage about Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Invesco Mortgage Capital earned a coverage optimism score of 0.85 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the real estate investment trust an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

NYSE:IVR opened at $15.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.63. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 1-year low of $13.67 and a 1-year high of $17.91.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 33.39% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $70.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 24th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.11%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd.

In related news, insider Brian Norris purchased 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.59 per share, with a total value of $56,124.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) that are guaranteed by the U.S. government agency or a federally chartered corporation; RMBS that are not issued or guaranteed by the U.S.

