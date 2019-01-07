Solitario Zinc (XPL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.

According to Zacks, “Solitario is a gold, silver, platinum-palladium, and base metal exploration company actively exploring in Brazil, Mexico and Peru. Solitario has significant business relationships with Anglo Platinum, Newmont Mining and Votorantim Metais. Solitario has approximately US$24 million in cash and marketable securities and no debt. Solitario is traded on the American Stock Exchange (AMEX: XPL) and on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: SLR). “

Get Solitario Zinc alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $1.00 price objective on Solitario Zinc and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th.

XPL opened at $0.26 on Friday. Solitario Zinc has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $0.71.

Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Solitario Zinc Company Profile

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in Peru and Alaska. Its principal mineral property assets are the 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in Peru; and the 50% interest in the Lik zinc deposit located in Alaska.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solitario Zinc (XPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Solitario Zinc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solitario Zinc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.