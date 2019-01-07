Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Imperial Capital

Imperial Capital reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) in a report released on Thursday. Imperial Capital currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $24.00. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s FY2018 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.90.

Shares of NYSE SOI opened at $13.14 on Thursday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $568.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.52.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $56.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s quarterly revenue was up 206.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 14th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,785 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 51,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 8,398 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 450.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 8,660 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,171,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,132,000 after acquiring an additional 9,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,171,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,132,000 after acquiring an additional 9,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and sells patented mobile proppant management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company's systems are designed for transferring large quantities of proppant to the well sites.

