Solaredge Technologies (SEDG) Trading Down 6%

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) shares traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.92 and last traded at $35.01. 1,147,559 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 890,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. B. Riley set a $60.00 price target on Solaredge Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on Solaredge Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Solaredge Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of -0.08.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 33.12% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $236.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 172.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,543,000 after acquiring an additional 99,707 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 309,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,811,000 after acquiring an additional 8,679 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 202.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 9,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after acquiring an additional 12,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in Israel, the United States, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company's DC optimized inverter systems include power optimizers and inverters, as well as a cloud-based monitoring platform.

