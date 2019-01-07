Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (SLGL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

SLGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sol Gel Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sol Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sol Gel Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st.

SLGL stock opened at $5.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $113.91 million and a PE ratio of -1.17. Sol Gel Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $16.48.

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sol Gel Technologies will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sol Gel Technologies stock. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Alpine Global Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Sol Gel Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sol Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea.

