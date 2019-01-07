SHPING Hits Market Cap of $255,326.00 (SHPING)

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. In the last week, SHPING has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. SHPING has a total market cap of $255,326.00 and $0.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHPING token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Cobinhood.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009045 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025132 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.70 or 0.02207734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00156271 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00218043 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024862 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024860 BTC.

SHPING Token Profile

SHPING’s launch date was January 6th, 2018. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 781,065,076 tokens. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com

Buying and Selling SHPING

SHPING can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHPING should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHPING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

