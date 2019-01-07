Sharpay Hits 1-Day Volume of $20,949.00 (S)

Sharpay (CURRENCY:S) traded up 40.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. During the last week, Sharpay has traded 41.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sharpay has a total market capitalization of $495,988.00 and approximately $20,949.00 worth of Sharpay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sharpay token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including Simex and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009044 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025119 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.73 or 0.02208913 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00156078 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00218547 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024828 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024824 BTC.

Sharpay Token Profile

Sharpay’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,105,302,597 tokens. The official message board for Sharpay is medium.com/@sharpay . The official website for Sharpay is sharpay.io

Buying and Selling Sharpay

Sharpay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Simex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharpay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sharpay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sharpay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

