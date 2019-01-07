Seven Stars Cloud Group (SSC) & SoOum (SOUM) Critical Survey

Seven Stars Cloud Group (NASDAQ:SSC) and SoOum (OTCMKTS:SOUM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Seven Stars Cloud Group and SoOum’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seven Stars Cloud Group $144.34 million 0.64 -$9.83 million N/A N/A SoOum $630,000.00 0.01 -$340,000.00 N/A N/A

SoOum has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Seven Stars Cloud Group.

Volatility and Risk

Seven Stars Cloud Group has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SoOum has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.7% of Seven Stars Cloud Group shares are held by institutional investors. 40.4% of Seven Stars Cloud Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 71.4% of SoOum shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Seven Stars Cloud Group and SoOum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seven Stars Cloud Group -5.37% -72.38% -19.27% SoOum N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Seven Stars Cloud Group and SoOum, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seven Stars Cloud Group 0 0 0 0 N/A SoOum 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

SoOum beats Seven Stars Cloud Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Seven Stars Cloud Group Company Profile

Seven Stars Cloud Group, Inc. operates as an Artificial-Intelligent (AI) and Blockchain-powered Fintech company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides asset owners and holders a method and platform for digital asset securitization, tokenization, and trading through managing and providing an infrastructure and environment that facilitates the transformation of traditional financial markets, such as commodities, currency, and credit into the asset digitalization. It also offers a closed supply chain trading ecosystem for corporate buyers and sellers designed to eliminate standard transactional intermediaries and create a more direct and margin-expanding path for principals. In addition, the company engages in consumer electronics e-commerce and smart supply chain management operations, as well as in oil trading business primarily in Singapore. Further, it provides premium content and integrated value-added service solutions for the delivery of video on demand and paid video programming to digital cable providers and Internet protocol television providers. The company was formerly known as Wecast Network, Inc. and changed its name to Seven Stars Cloud Group, Inc. in July 2017. Seven Stars Cloud Group, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in New York, New York.

SoOum Company Profile

SoOum, Corp. operates as a commodity trading arbitrage firm in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Arbitrage and Construction Services. It performs arbitrage on a defined supply and demand conditions creating price discrepancies of physical commodities in opposing markets. The company trades in soft commodities, such as rice, wheat, sugar, soybeans, meats, live cattle, seafood, live seafood, and other soft commodities; and hard commodities, including iron ore, crude oil, coal, salt, aluminum, copper, gold, silver, palladium and platinum, cement, fly ash, precious metals, and other such hard commodities. It also develops applications for mobile and TV smart devices. The company was formerly known as Swordfish Financial, Inc. and changed its name to SoOum, Corp. in October 2015. SoOum, Corp.is based in New York, New York.

