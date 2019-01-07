ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary, ServisFirst Bank, it provides business and personal financial services. It offers various deposit products; commercial lending products; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SFBS. BidaskClub cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $33.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1-year low of $29.90 and a 1-year high of $44.95.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.07 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 37.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Irma Loya Tuder bought 2,900 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,992.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,520. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 3,425 shares of company stock worth $118,419 over the last quarter. 13.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1,405.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 96,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 215,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,451,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 118,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,628,000 after buying an additional 4,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.32% of the company’s stock.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and various certificates of deposit.

