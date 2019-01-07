Seres Therapeutics (MCRB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have $5.50 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Seres Therapeutics, Inc. offers microbiome therapeutics platform. It is focused on developing Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutics that treats dysbiosis in the colonic microbiome. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MCRB. ValuEngine lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $15.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Seres Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.88.

Shares of Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $5.52 on Friday. Seres Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $11.35.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 515.16% and a negative return on equity of 1,584.66%. The business had revenue of $9.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.43 million. On average, research analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seres Therapeutics news, insider John G. Aunins sold 14,282 shares of Seres Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $91,261.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,847.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Aunins sold 14,279 shares of Seres Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total transaction of $84,817.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,811 shares in the company, valued at $616,637.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCRB. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 75.5% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 21,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 9,215 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 48.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 10,183 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 175.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 23,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $415,000. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which is in Phase III clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

