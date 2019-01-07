Sensyne Health’s (SENS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Sensyne Health (LON:SENS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Monday.

Shares of SENS stock opened at GBX 155.10 ($2.03) on Monday.

Get Sensyne Health alerts:

About Sensyne Health

Sensyne Health plc, a healthcare technology company, engages in developing digital health software products in the United Kingdom. Its products include SEND, an early warning system that allows healthcare professionals to record vital sign observations, including blood pressure, pulse rate, oxygen saturation, temperature, respiratory rate, responsiveness, the presence of an oxygen mask, and a reason for concern by the nurse taking the observations; EDGE:COPD, a prescribed digital therapeutic for monitoring chronic obstructive pulmonary disease at home; GDm-Health, a patient-to-clinician system for the management of diabetes in pregnancy; and Support-HF, a digital health software system that underpins a remote patient management service for heart failure patients.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Sensyne Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensyne Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.