Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (ST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) will report earnings per share of $0.99 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.97. Sensata Technologies posted earnings of $0.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91. The business had revenue of $873.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.62 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ST shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Cross Research raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sensata Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,273 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ST traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.36. 265,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,457. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.36. Sensata Technologies has a 12 month low of $40.78 and a 12 month high of $57.40.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC would be operating as a holding company for Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. that develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment supplies pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, temperature sensors, and pressure switches.

