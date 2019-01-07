Semtech Co. (SMTC) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 91.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Semtech were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 112.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 360,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,046,000 after purchasing an additional 191,170 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 407.4% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 27,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 21,782 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 11.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 701,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,999,000 after purchasing an additional 70,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 29.1% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 9,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Semtech alerts:

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $45.81 on Monday. Semtech Co. has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $60.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.77.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Semtech had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mohan Maheswaran sold 53,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $2,781,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,242,675.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,411,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,840 shares of company stock valued at $6,618,423 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SMTC. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, November 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Semtech in a report on Friday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Semtech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.82.

WARNING: “Semtech Co. (SMTC) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/07/semtech-co-smtc-shares-bought-by-jane-street-group-llc.html.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, communications, and high-end consumer applications; and a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications.

See Also: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.