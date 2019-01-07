Sealed Air (SEE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a $40.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.14% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sealed Air recently announced a reformation plan — Reinvent SEE Strategy — along with a fresh restructuring program, in a move to drive the company’s growth and earnings. The new strategy is focused on innovations, SG&A productivity, product-cost efficiency, channel optimization and customer-service enhancements. Sealed Air has also announced a three-year restructuring program to drive total annualized savings by the end of 2021, in the range of $215-$235 million. Expected benefits from reducing costs along with global business trends positions the company well for improved results. The company has a positive record of earnings surprise in the last few quarters. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SEE. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Sunday, December 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Sealed Air from $55.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Sealed Air has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE:SEE traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.67. 16,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,087,472. Sealed Air has a 52-week low of $30.22 and a 52-week high of $49.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.11.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 150.20%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Sealed Air news, SVP Emile Z. Chammas purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.40 per share, with a total value of $167,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 169,509 shares in the company, valued at $5,661,600.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward L. Doheny II purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.75 per share, for a total transaction of $253,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,890,518.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 364.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through Food Care and Product Care segments. The Food Care segment offers integrated system solutions that enhance the management of contamination risk during the food and beverage production process, extend product shelf life through packaging technologies, and improve merchandising, ease-of-use, and back-of-house preparation processes to processors, retailers, and food service operators under the Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

