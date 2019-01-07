Seabridge Gold (SA) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seabridge Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th.

NYSE:SA opened at $13.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.72 million, a P/E ratio of -95.64 and a beta of 0.04. Seabridge Gold has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $15.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Seabridge Gold by 30.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Seabridge Gold by 30.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Seabridge Gold by 0.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,515,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Seabridge Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Seabridge Gold by 350.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

