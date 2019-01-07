Seabridge Gold (SA) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seabridge Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th.
NYSE:SA opened at $13.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.72 million, a P/E ratio of -95.64 and a beta of 0.04. Seabridge Gold has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $15.30.
Seabridge Gold Company Profile
Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.
