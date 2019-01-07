Schnitzer Steel Industries (SCHN) and ICPW Liquidation (ICPWQ) Head to Head Review

ICPW Liquidation (OTCMKTS:ICPWQ) and Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares ICPW Liquidation and Schnitzer Steel Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICPW Liquidation N/A N/A N/A Schnitzer Steel Industries 6.62% 23.08% 13.28%

Schnitzer Steel Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. ICPW Liquidation does not pay a dividend. Schnitzer Steel Industries pays out 13.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ICPW Liquidation and Schnitzer Steel Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICPW Liquidation $25.20 million 0.37 -$2.96 million N/A N/A Schnitzer Steel Industries $2.36 billion 0.26 $156.45 million $5.39 4.20

Schnitzer Steel Industries has higher revenue and earnings than ICPW Liquidation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.0% of Schnitzer Steel Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of ICPW Liquidation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Schnitzer Steel Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ICPW Liquidation and Schnitzer Steel Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICPW Liquidation 0 0 0 0 N/A Schnitzer Steel Industries 1 1 1 0 2.00

Schnitzer Steel Industries has a consensus price target of $32.33, suggesting a potential upside of 42.94%. Given Schnitzer Steel Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Schnitzer Steel Industries is more favorable than ICPW Liquidation.

Summary

Schnitzer Steel Industries beats ICPW Liquidation on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ICPW Liquidation

ICPW Liquidation Corporation, formerly Ironclad Performance Wear Corporation, designs and manufactures branded performance work wear for a range of construction, do-it-yourself, industrial, sporting goods and general services markets. The Company designs task-specific technical gloves and performance apparel for performing specific job functions. The Company’s primary products are its task-specific technical gloves. The Company produces and sells over 100 distinct glove types in a variety of sizes and colors, which cater to the specific demands and requirements of industrial, construction, do-it-yourself, and sporting goods consumers, including carpenters, machinists, package handlers, plumbers, welders, roofers, oil and gas workers, mechanics, hunters, gardeners and do-it-yourself users. It offers a line of performance apparel products, which consists of long and short sleeved shirts. The Company’s apparel line also includes performance jackets, pants and shorts.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR); and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting. This segment offers ferrous recycled scrap metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, high temperature alloys, and joint products. It sells ferrous and nonferrous recycled metal products to steel mills, foundries, smelters, and recycled metal processors. This segment also procures salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through its 52 self-service auto parts stores in the United States and Western Canada, as well as sells auto bodies and component parts, such as engines, transmissions, and alternators to wholesalers. The CSS segment produces various finished steel products using ferrous recycled scrap metal and other raw materials. It offers semi-finished goods, which include billets; and finished goods consisting of rebar, coiled rebar, wire rods, merchant bars, and other specialty products. This segment serves steel service centers, construction industry subcontractors, steel fabricators, wire drawers, and farm and wood products suppliers. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

