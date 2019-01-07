Schneider National (SNDR) Lifted to Overweight at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Stephens currently has $24.00 price target on the stock.

SNDR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schneider National from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Wolfe Research lowered Schneider National from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Schneider National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Schneider National from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $19.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.34. Schneider National has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $30.52.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 12.53%. Schneider National’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

In other Schneider National news, Director James L. Welch acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,408.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen L. Bruffett acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $448,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,480 shares in the company, valued at $661,531.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 43.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Schneider National by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 9,969 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schneider National in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Schneider National in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Schneider National by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Schneider National by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 99,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

