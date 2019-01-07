Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Given a $267.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a $267.00 target price on Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SRPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. BTIG Research set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $181.67.

Shares of SRPT opened at $115.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.38 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 8.85 and a quick ratio of 7.84. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $50.68 and a 12 month high of $176.50.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $78.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.84 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.67% and a negative net margin of 89.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sandesh Mahatme sold 107,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.74, for a total value of $13,735,115.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,180,188.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram purchased 16,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.39 per share, with a total value of $2,009,911.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 412,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,698,316.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Ffcm LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin.

