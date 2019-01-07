Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SBRA. Mizuho downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued a market perform rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $17.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.71. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $23.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $151.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.64 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 61.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter worth $2,169,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 112.0% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 68,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 36,144 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter worth $507,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.0% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 334,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 9,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter worth $1,609,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 487 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 350 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 91 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 24 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan, (iv) one pre-development loan and (v) 17 other loans), 11 preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

