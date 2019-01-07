RPICoin Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges (RPI)

RPICoin (CURRENCY:RPI) traded 41.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. In the last week, RPICoin has traded down 35% against the U.S. dollar. RPICoin has a total market cap of $30,727.00 and approximately $188.00 worth of RPICoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RPICoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, STEX and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00014067 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001100 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinToGo (2GO) traded up 112.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Wispr (WSP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000063 BTC.

RPICoin Profile

RPICoin is a coin. RPICoin’s total supply is 683,975,376 coins and its circulating supply is 440,280,919 coins. RPICoin’s official Twitter account is @rpicoin . The Reddit community for RPICoin is /r/RPICoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RPICoin’s official message board is www.rpicoin.com/index.html#blog . RPICoin’s official website is www.rpicoin.com

RPICoin Coin Trading

RPICoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RPICoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RPICoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RPICoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

