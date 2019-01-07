Royalties (XRY) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Royalties (CURRENCY:XRY) traded down 47.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Royalties has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Royalties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Royalties coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Royalties has traded 62.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009053 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025306 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.74 or 0.02208120 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00156042 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00210886 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025049 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000103 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025070 BTC.

Royalties Coin Profile

Royalties’ total supply is 18,446,748,239 coins. Royalties’ official Twitter account is @RoyaltiesGroup . Royalties’ official website is xry.io

Buying and Selling Royalties

Royalties can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royalties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Royalties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Royalties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

