Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,007.50 ($39.30).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RDSA shares. HSBC reduced their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,880 ($37.63) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 3,100 ($40.51) to GBX 3,250 ($42.47) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, November 2nd.

RDSA traded down GBX 113.50 ($1.48) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2,368 ($30.94). 4,888,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,420,000. Royal Dutch Shell has a one year low of GBX 1,982.50 ($25.90) and a one year high of GBX 2,579.50 ($33.71).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 1.51%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company also liquefies gas; converts natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products; markets and transports oil and gas; and extracts bitumen from mined oil sands and converts it to synthetic crude oil.

