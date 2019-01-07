Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (RDS.A) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.A) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.33.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RDS.A. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th.

RDS.A stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.63. 3,678,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,806,425. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52 week low of $55.04 and a 52 week high of $73.86.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The energy company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $101.55 billion for the quarter. Royal Dutch Shell had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Dutch Shell will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th were issued a $0.799 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.33%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell Plc engages in the oil and natural gas production. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Gas, Upstream, Downstream, and Corporate. The Integrated Gas segment manages liquefied natural gas activities and the conversion of natural gas into gas to liquids fuels and other products.

