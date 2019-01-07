Roth Capital Analysts Give Acuity Brands (AYI) a $90.00 Price Target

Roth Capital set a $90.00 target price on Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) in a research note released on Friday. The firm currently has a sell rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

AYI has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities set a $170.00 price target on Acuity Brands and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Acuity Brands from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Acuity Brands in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Acuity Brands from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Acuity Brands from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $141.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $148.22.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $116.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Acuity Brands has a twelve month low of $103.48 and a twelve month high of $186.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 18th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 6.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the third quarter worth $214,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the third quarter worth $214,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 72.2% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the third quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the third quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

