Rocketcoin (ROCK) Price Hits $0.0001

Rocketcoin (CURRENCY:ROCK) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Rocketcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and STEX. Over the last seven days, Rocketcoin has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rocketcoin has a total market cap of $8,708.00 and $48.00 worth of Rocketcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009042 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025238 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.74 or 0.02205739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00155887 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00210252 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025043 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000104 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025003 BTC.

About Rocketcoin

Rocketcoin’s total supply is 73,845,464 coins and its circulating supply is 73,839,439 coins. Rocketcoin’s official Twitter account is @RocketCoin2 . The official website for Rocketcoin is www.rocketcoin.net

Buying and Selling Rocketcoin

Rocketcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocketcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocketcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocketcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

