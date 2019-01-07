RK Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Dorman Products Inc. (DORM)

RK Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,871 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,596 shares during the period. Dorman Products comprises 8.0% of RK Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. RK Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Dorman Products worth $8,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 7.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,916,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $267,506,000 after purchasing an additional 288,155 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 1,838.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 144,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,121,000 after acquiring an additional 137,118 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 14.9% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 743,623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,199,000 after acquiring an additional 96,310 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 9.9% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 790,039 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,770,000 after acquiring an additional 71,103 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 17.8% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 384,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,289,000 after acquiring an additional 58,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

DORM traded up $3.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,752. Dorman Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.36 and a twelve month high of $91.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.77.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $247.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dorman Products Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dorman Products news, CEO Mathias J. Barton sold 38,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total value of $3,416,372.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,288,805.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on DORM. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. ValuEngine raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 27th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “RK Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Dorman Products Inc. (DORM)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/07/rk-asset-management-llc-trims-stake-in-dorman-products-inc-dorm.html.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.