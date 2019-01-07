Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc Expected to Earn FY2018 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share (RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research upped their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.45. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$320.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$293.58 million.

TSE RBA opened at C$45.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.96. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1 year low of C$37.59 and a 1 year high of C$50.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th were given a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.17%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.