RingCentral Inc (RNG) Insider Sells $141,964.20 in Stock

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) insider Praful Shah sold 1,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total transaction of $141,964.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 283,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,591,300.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Praful Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RingCentral alerts:

On Monday, December 3rd, Praful Shah sold 1,250 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $108,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 19th, Praful Shah sold 4,808 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total transaction of $396,323.44.

On Wednesday, November 28th, Praful Shah sold 1,889 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $142,695.06.

RNG traded up $4.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.66. The company had a trading volume of 80,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,917. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. RingCentral Inc has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $98.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.69 and a beta of 0.97.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $173.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.70 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RingCentral Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RNG. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of RingCentral from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. RingCentral presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.27.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNG. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in RingCentral by 75.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 287.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,745 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/07/ringcentral-inc-rng-insider-sells-141964-20-in-stock.html.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for business communications and collaboration primarily in the United States. The company's products include RingCentral Office, a multi-tenant, multi-location, and enterprise-grade communications and collaboration solution that enables employees to communicate through voice, text, team messaging and collaboration, and HD video and Web conferencing through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones for businesses, which require a communications solution; RingCentral Professional, an inbound call routing subscription with additional text and fax capabilities primarily for smaller businesses; and RingCentral Fax solution that offers Internet fax capabilities, which allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without the need for a fax machine.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.