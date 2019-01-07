RevolverCoin (XRE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.00

RevolverCoin (CURRENCY:XRE) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 7th. One RevolverCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RevolverCoin has a market capitalization of $32,092.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of RevolverCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, RevolverCoin has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000138 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000018 BTC.

RevolverCoin Coin Profile

RevolverCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 28th, 2016. RevolverCoin’s total supply is 23,457,336 coins. The official website for RevolverCoin is revolvercoin.org . RevolverCoin’s official Twitter account is @RevolverCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “XRE uses its own algorithm, X11Evo. “

Buying and Selling RevolverCoin

RevolverCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RevolverCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RevolverCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RevolverCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

