Reviewing Turning Point Brands (TPB) and Gilla (GLLA)

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) and Gilla (OTCMKTS:GLLA) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.5% of Turning Point Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Turning Point Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Turning Point Brands has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gilla has a beta of 2.78, suggesting that its share price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Turning Point Brands and Gilla’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turning Point Brands 7.64% 48.99% 10.17% Gilla -137.19% N/A -130.57%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Turning Point Brands and Gilla’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turning Point Brands $285.78 million 1.97 $20.20 million $1.08 26.72 Gilla $4.60 million 1.41 -$6.64 million N/A N/A

Turning Point Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Gilla.

Dividends

Turning Point Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Gilla does not pay a dividend. Turning Point Brands pays out 16.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Turning Point Brands and Gilla, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Turning Point Brands 0 0 2 0 3.00 Gilla 0 0 0 0 N/A

Turning Point Brands currently has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 55.93%. Given Turning Point Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Turning Point Brands is more favorable than Gilla.

Summary

Turning Point Brands beats Gilla on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc. provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment includes both loose leaf chewing tobacco and moist snuff tobacco. The Smoking Products segment principally includes cigarette papers and Make-Your-Own cigar wraps. The NewGen Products segment includes V2 branded products. The company was founded by Thomas Helms, Jr. in 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.

About Gilla

Gilla Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic and premium branded e-liquid used in vaporizers, electronic cigarettes, and other vaping hardware and accessories in Europe, Canada, and the United States. The company offers its products under the brand names of Spectrum Concentrates, Coil Glaze, Craft Vapes, Siren, The Drip Factory, Shake It, Surf Sauce, Ohana, Moshi, Crisp, Just Fruit, Vinto Vape, Vapor's Dozen, Enriched Vapor, and Crown E-liquid. Gilla Inc. sells its products through market channels, including vape shops, retail and wholesale distributors, convenience stores, and e-commerce Websites. The company is headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida.

