Reviewing Fresh Del Monte Produce (FDP) and Two Rivers Water and Farming (TURV)

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) and Two Rivers Water and Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Fresh Del Monte Produce and Two Rivers Water and Farming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresh Del Monte Produce 0.13% 2.17% 1.24% Two Rivers Water and Farming N/A -36.73% -11.56%

Fresh Del Monte Produce has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Two Rivers Water and Farming has a beta of -0.65, meaning that its stock price is 165% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.1% of Fresh Del Monte Produce shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.0% of Fresh Del Monte Produce shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of Two Rivers Water and Farming shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Fresh Del Monte Produce pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Two Rivers Water and Farming does not pay a dividend. Fresh Del Monte Produce has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fresh Del Monte Produce and Two Rivers Water and Farming’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresh Del Monte Produce $4.09 billion 0.35 $120.80 million N/A N/A Two Rivers Water and Farming $690,000.00 9.80 -$12.06 million N/A N/A

Fresh Del Monte Produce has higher revenue and earnings than Two Rivers Water and Farming.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Fresh Del Monte Produce and Two Rivers Water and Farming, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresh Del Monte Produce 0 0 0 0 N/A Two Rivers Water and Farming 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Fresh Del Monte Produce beats Two Rivers Water and Farming on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables worldwide. It offers fresh produce products consisting of bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, and cucumbers; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangos. The company also produces and distributes prepared fruits and vegetables, juices, beverages, snacks, poultry, and meat products. In addition, it engages in ocean freight business; and manufacturing plastic and box products, such as bins, trays, bags, and boxes. The company offers its products under the DEL MONTE brand, as well as under other brands, such as UTC, Rosy, Fruit Express, Just Juice, Fruitini, and other regional brands. It markets and distributes its products to retail stores, club stores, wholesalers, distributors, and foodservice operators. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

About Two Rivers Water and Farming

Two Rivers Water & Farming Company owns a portfolio of water rights in the Arkansas River Basin in southeastern Colorado. It operates through Greenhouse and Water segments. As of December 31, 2017, the company managed a total of 6,682 acres of land. It also develops and leases greenhouses to cannabis growers. The company was formerly known as Two Rivers Water Company and changed its name to Two Rivers Water & Farming Company in December 2012. Two Rivers Water & Farming Company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Aurora, Colorado.

