Restaurant Brands International (QSR) Receives Buy Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their buy rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm currently has a $66.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Restaurant Brands International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. UBS Group set a $74.00 price target on Restaurant Brands International and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.20.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $54.14 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $65.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 14th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.71%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 166.0% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at $162,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 52.0% during the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 56.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,722 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 1,428.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

