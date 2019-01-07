Resonant Inc (RESN) CEO Sells $11,574.42 in Stock

Resonant Inc (NASDAQ:RESN) CEO George B. Holmes sold 8,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $11,574.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,713.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Resonant stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,566. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.28. Resonant Inc has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $7.40.

Get Resonant alerts:

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 80.75% and a negative net margin of 4,630.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Resonant Inc will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Resonant by 107.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 35,159 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Resonant during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,341,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resonant during the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Resonant by 122.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 26,076 shares during the period. 19.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RESN. Zacks Investment Research cut Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price objective on Resonant and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Resonant to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, National Securities set a $8.00 price objective on Resonant and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.83.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Resonant Inc (RESN) CEO Sells $11,574.42 in Stock” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/07/resonant-inc-resn-ceo-sells-11574-42-in-stock.html.

About Resonant

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, engages in the development of filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters.

Further Reading: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Resonant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.