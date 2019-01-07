Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ: ILPT):

1/3/2019 – Industrial Logistics Properties Trust was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

1/3/2019 – Industrial Logistics Properties Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

12/28/2018 – Industrial Logistics Properties Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

12/19/2018 – Industrial Logistics Properties Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

12/8/2018 – Industrial Logistics Properties Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

11/29/2018 – Industrial Logistics Properties Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

11/13/2018 – Industrial Logistics Properties Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $19.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $17.21 and a 52-week high of $24.70.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $40.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 million. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 44.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 59,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,233,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 21,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $885,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,549,000. Institutional investors own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.