Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Ashland Global Holdings Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (ASH)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ashland Global in a report released on Wednesday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Ashland Global’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.26 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.57 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ASH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.23 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $95.00 price target on Ashland Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Ashland Global from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashland Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ashland Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ashland Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.62.

NYSE:ASH opened at $72.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.59. Ashland Global has a 52 week low of $64.81 and a 52 week high of $86.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.33.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is currently 27.93%.

In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $198,707.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,207.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Keith C. Silverman sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $26,265.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,380 shares in the company, valued at $275,706.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,067 shares of company stock worth $1,224,405. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ashland Global in the third quarter valued at $138,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Ashland Global in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Ashland Global in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Ashland Global in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ashland Global in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

