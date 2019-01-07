Renault (RNO) Given a €115.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas set a €83.00 ($96.51) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Commerzbank set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Bank of America set a €74.00 ($86.05) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Cfra set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €78.00 ($90.70) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €83.91 ($97.56).

Renault has a twelve month low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a twelve month high of €100.70 ($117.09).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ. It primarily offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, Nissan, Datsun, and LADA brands.

