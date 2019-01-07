Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Holdings in Pearson PLC (PSO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Pearson PLC (NYSE:PSO) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 780,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,530 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Pearson worth $8,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSO. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Pearson by 42,274.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 459,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 458,681 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Pearson by 1,300.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 244,866 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Pearson by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 259,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 109,586 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pearson in the 2nd quarter valued at $840,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pearson by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 562,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 34,313 shares during the period. 1.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pearson stock opened at $12.22 on Monday. Pearson PLC has a fifty-two week low of $8.94 and a fifty-two week high of $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

