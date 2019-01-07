Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $9.32 Million Stake in NorthWestern Corp (NWE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.32% of NorthWestern worth $9,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the 3rd quarter worth about $507,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 588,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,703,000 after purchasing an additional 175,202 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,044,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,581,000 after purchasing an additional 298,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,466,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

Shares of NYSE NWE opened at $59.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71. NorthWestern Corp has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $65.74.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $279.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.21 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In related news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $54,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,342.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $121,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NWE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Barclays set a $62.00 target price on shares of NorthWestern and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NorthWestern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.60.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/07/renaissance-technologies-llc-has-9-32-million-stake-in-northwestern-corp-nwe.html.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.