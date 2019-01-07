Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $9.14 Million Position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (ARI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) by 49.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 484,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 477,408 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance worth $9,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the third quarter worth approximately $198,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Gault sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $185,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,129.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ARI opened at $16.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.54. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.57. The company has a current ratio of 48.07, a quick ratio of 48.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $77.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.97 million. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a net margin of 74.22% and a return on equity of 9.13%. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.83%. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.48%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

About Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

