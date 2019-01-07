Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc cut its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 37.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,184 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $3,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 107.9% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter worth approximately $174,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $440,866.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David H. Hannah sold 28,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,246,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $72.58 on Monday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 52 week low of $68.62 and a 52 week high of $97.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.27). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RS shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Macquarie set a $96.00 price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/07/reliance-steel-aluminum-co-rs-shares-sold-by-man-group-plc.html.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company in the United States and internationally. The company provides steel, aluminum, stainless, and specialty metals and related processing services to customers in various industries, such as infrastructure and energy; fabricates steel and aluminum products; and provides various precision fabrication services, including laser cutting, shearing, computer numerated control (CNC) punching, and CNC forming and rolling, as well as welding, assembly, painting, inventory management, and engineering expertise.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.