RedCoin (RED) Trading 52.6% Higher This Week

RedCoin (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Over the last week, RedCoin has traded 52.6% higher against the dollar. RedCoin has a total market cap of $29,662.00 and approximately $308.00 worth of RedCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RedCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.00 or 0.00948145 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003456 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00018834 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00001260 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00012338 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000629 BTC.

RedCoin Coin Profile

RedCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2013. RedCoin’s total supply is 74,107,896 coins. RedCoin’s official website is redcoin.pw

Buying and Selling RedCoin

RedCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RedCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

