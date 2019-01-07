Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (RRGB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $308.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) to report sales of $308.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $307.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $310.16 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers reported sales of $342.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full-year sales of $1.34 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $294.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

RRGB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.36.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 281.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,366 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after acquiring an additional 100,644 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 7.6% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 32.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 56,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 14,049 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 59.0% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 21.2% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 155,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after acquiring an additional 27,241 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ RRGB traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.10. The stock had a trading volume of 539,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,125. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a twelve month low of $25.46 and a twelve month high of $67.10.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 480 company-owned restaurants located in 39 states and 2 Canadian provinces; and had 86 casual-dining restaurants operated by franchisees in 15 states.

