RECORD (RCD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $217.00

RECORD (CURRENCY:RCD) traded up 93.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 7th. RECORD has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $217.00 worth of RECORD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, RECORD has traded 12% lower against the dollar. One RECORD token can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene and Coinrail.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009049 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025213 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.82 or 0.02205127 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00155931 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00210910 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025010 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000104 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025001 BTC.

RECORD Token Profile

RECORD’s official website is recordfoundation.org . RECORD’s official Twitter account is @recordfarm . The official message board for RECORD is medium.com/record-foundation

Buying and Selling RECORD

RECORD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RECORD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RECORD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RECORD using one of the exchanges listed above.

